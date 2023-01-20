THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, for Longwood cardholders only, email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY

BUSINESS PROFILE PICTURES | East Rockaway

Have a photo taken for your business profile, three edited PNG files will be emailed to you, 6-7 p.m., East Rockaway Public Library, 477 Atlantic Ave., free, call to register for a 10-minute appointment, eastrockawaylibrary.org, 516-599-1664.

ONLINE: CHALLENGING INTERVIEW QUESTIONS AND THANK YOU LETTERS

Learn how to answer some challenging interview questions and conduct after-interview follow up including thank you letter formats, 6:30-7:15 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

LEARN ABOUT THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER | Farmingdale

Get information on the Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College which plays a role in economic development by providing free, high-quality, technical and management assistance to startup and existing small businesses, 7-8 p.m., Farmingdale Public Library, 116 Merritts Rd., free, register, preference is given to residents, farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.

SATURDAY

ONLINE: LINKEDIN SETTINGS

Learn about new LinkedIn settings that can help protect your profile, connections and other important security settings, 10 a.m.-noon, hosted by Port Washington Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

ONLINE: HOW TO MAXIMIZE YOUR LINKEDIN PROFILE

Learn about the “must haves” for a LinkedIn profile that attracts attention and gets you noticed, 1-3 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: CAN A FRANCHISE BE BETTER THAN A STARTUP? | Greenlawn

This workshop compares starting a business from scratch with starting a franchise, learn about the franchise industry, franchising arrangements, types of franchises, funding and tools to help you evaluate and select the right franchise, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, free, register, harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.



