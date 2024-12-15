THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free counseling sessions for startups, entrepreneurs and small-business owners, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with outlining a business plan, financing for a small-business owner and more. To schedule an appointment visit nysbdc.org.

TUESDAY

INTRO TO LINKEDIN LEARNING

Farmingdale: Learn about LinkedIn Learning, an online learning platform that provides users with video courses that are taught by industry experts in software, creative and business skills, 10 a.m., Farmingdale Public Library, 116 Merritts Rd., free, register, preference given to residents, farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS BASICS

Online: Essential guide to launching plus growing a successful business. Learn about the different types of businesses including sole proprietor, LLC or corporation, how to create a solid business plan that sets you up for success, and get informed on the key government regulations and permits you’ll need to navigate, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

SATURDAY

CAREER COUNSELOR

North Babylon: A professional career counselor is available for help with resumes and career options, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call 631-669-4020 to register for an appointment, for resident cardholders only, northbabylonpl.org.