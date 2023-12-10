THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business advisor. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

PROPOSAL WRITING TIPS FOR FUNDRAISING SUCCESS

Online: Accelerate your fundraising success when you learn how to craft a strong and compelling proposal to help win grants. Get effective writing tips, the do's and don'ts, and the best way to follow up with funders, 10 a.m., presented by Miller Business Center, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

JOB SEARCH TIPS AND TRICKS

Commack: Learn ways to improve your job search results, 7-8:30 p.m., The Smithtown Library — Commack Building, 3 Indian Head Rd., free, library cardholders can register at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

TUESDAY

HR FUNDAMENTALS FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Online: Learn how to describe your role as a supervisor, apply employment laws to avoid company liability, use best HR practices in the hiring process, describe the core elements of employee counseling and more, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE

Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists you with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 1, 2 and 3 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, call to register for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org/events, 631-589-4440, ext. 305.

WEDNESDAY

MARKETING STRATEGIES THAT LEAD TO GREATER SALES

Centereach: Learn how to develop a marketing plan, perform research, pricing and the importance of advertising and promotion to increase your visibility and sales, 7-8:30 p.m., Middle Country Public Library — Centereach Building, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

— Gina Tabarus