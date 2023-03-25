THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

MAKE THE GOVERNMENT YOUR CUSTOMER SERIES

Online: Learn how to prepare for government contracting in this four-part series. The topic this week is "Marketing to the Government," to help businesses understand how the government buys, and how owners can communicate their value to particular government agencies. The workshop also reviews how to be a proactive bidder and learn about government contracting opportunities before they become public, 11 a.m., Tuesdays through April 4, presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

BUSINESS STARTUP — FEASIBILITY AND MARKETING

Online: Learn how to use AtoZ databases to conduct a feasibility study and create new opportunities for your business, including targeted marketing lists, 6:30-7:15 p.m. hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

Huntington Station: Learn about the services provided by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, learn tips for effective resume writing, giving a great job interview, professional attire, the elevator pitch, mock interviews and professional conduct in the workplace, an informal Q&A follows, 10 a.m., South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

NETWORKING MEETING

Bohemia: LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.

THURSDAY

DIGITAL MARKETING SERIES

Online: A four-part series with a new topic each week. This final week the topic is "Nurturing Leads and Surviving Long Sales Cycles." Frank Corrao of Active Web Group guides you through the digital nurture marketing process and shows you how to convert a long-hanging lead into a sale, utilizing the most updated digital marketing principles. This session reviews the marketing and sales process including nurture and drip campaigns to keep prospects engaged with your company and to assist with closing more deals, 11 a.m., Thursday, presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler