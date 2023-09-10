THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS

Online: Learn a simple way to develop your business idea by using the Business Model Canvas and how to make your planning process highly effective, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Public Library, free, register for a link at baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

THURSDAY

DIGITAL MARKETING

Online: Learn how to use videos and other forms of digital signage for your business to inform and connect directly with your customers, as well as an overview of this effective form of marketing, 9 to 10:30 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

JOB FAIR

Islip: Representatives from public and private Long Island businesses and organizations meet with job seekers about potential employment, bring your resume and be prepared to fill out job applications, presented by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 10 a.m. to noon, Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Ave., free, isliplibrary.org, 631-581-5933.

HOME-BASED DAY CARE BUSINESS

Online: Learn what it takes to start a home-based day care business, including licensing and permit requirements, 7 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Public Library, free, register for a link at baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228, and also hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

SATURDAY

LATINO BUSINESS OWNERS GRANT WORKSHOP

Freeport: Learn about the variety of grant opportunities available to Latino business owners, as well as how to successfully navigate the grant process, 10 a.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.