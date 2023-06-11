THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

BUSINESS MENTORING

Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online appointment, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: A business counselor from the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center provides small business assistance with organizational, financial, marketing, and technical issues, 10 a.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, call to register for a 60-minute appointment, 631-273-7883 ext. 132, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

TUESDAY

SUFFOLK COUNTY JOB FAIR

West Babylon: Meet recruiters from businesses all over Long Island with current job opportunities, bring your resume and dress for success, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10 a.m., West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109, free, wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-669-5445.

WEDNESDAY

NETWORKING MEETING

Bohemia: LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.

CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE

Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

CHAMBERS ARE WILD BREAKFAST WORKING EVENT

Bellport: Network event with six chambers that include Bellport, Patchogue, Mastic Shirley, Gordon Heights, Moriches and Mastic Beach, bring business cards, check-in starts at 7:30 a.m., and breakfast begins at 8 a.m., Bellport Country Club, 40 S. Country Rd., $40, reserve with your home chamber or at newsday.com/chamberswild.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FEDERAL JOBS

Sayville: Learn where to find federal jobs, how to apply, how to increase your chances of having your application considered, what you need to know before you apply, who gets preference and more, 7 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

SATURDAY

CAREER COUNSELOR

North Babylon: Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register for an appointment, for library residents only, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

Gina Tabarus