THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

JOB FAIR

Medford: Meet representatives from several industries looking to hire, bring your resume and dress for success, 1-3 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 2151 Horseblock Rd., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

WEDNESDAY

NEW YORK STATE LIQUOR AUTHORITY

Riverhead: Learn about the latest regulations and best practices in the liquor industry, connect with industry experts and fellow enthusiasts, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Hotel Indigo East End, 1830 W. Main St., $43.27, LIFC members $32.90, register, longislandfoodcouncil.com.

SELLING OR BUYING A BUSINESS

Online: Review some of the top considerations for both buying or selling a business, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

JOB FAIR

Centereach: Recruiters from Stony Brook Medicine interview for open positions, including administrative positions (with medical background), housekeeping/environmental services, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, nursing assistants, nursing station clerks, office assistants and registered nurses, bring your resume and dress for success, noon, Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

ESSENTIALS OF FUNDING YOUR BUSINESS

Dix Hills: Learn the basics of a well-written business plan, funding options and more, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register, for resident cardholders, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THURSDAY

CYBER WELLNESS

Online: Ken Cerini from Cerini & Associates interviews Daniel Ford from Jovia, topics include essential strategies for cybersecurity in both business and personal life, the concept of cyber wellness and how it impacts daily operations, ways to improve your cyber literacy, and more, noon, presented by Cerini & Associates, free, register for a link, ceriniandassociates.com, 631-582-1600.

SATURDAY

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Franklin Square: Learn the basics of setting up a business, legal entity structures, paying taxes, keeping of financial records, insurance, business protection, marketing basics and financing, 10 a.m., Franklin Square Public Library, 19 Lincoln Rd., free, register, for library cardholders, franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

NETWORK YOUR WAY TO YOUR NEXT JOB

Great Neck: Lecturer Constance Hallinan Lagan gives tips on successful networking, real-life examples of how networking has helped people achieve their goal of job placement, and more, 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, 26 Great Neck Rd., free, register, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.