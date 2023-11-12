THE WEEK AHEAD
MONDAY
SOUND BEACH CIVIC MEETING
Sound Beach: A short business meeting followed by a meet and greet with light refreshments, 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd. second floor, free, soundbeachcivic.org, 631-744-6952.
TUESDAY
ONLINE: PAY TRANSPARENCY AND RETAINING EMPLOYEES
Bohemia: Ken Cerini and guests Susan Kreeger and Jill Krumholz discuss pay transparency, its connection with employee retention and strategies for implementation, 12-12:45 p.m., Tuesday, Cerini & Associates, free, register for a Zoom link at ceriniandassociates.com, 631-582-1600.
JOB FAIR
Brentwood: Representatives from public and private Long Island businesses and organizations will meet with you about potential employment, bring your resume, hosted by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
VIRTUAL: HOW TO APPLY FOR JOBS ONLINE
Hempstead: Learn how to use the internet to find that perfect job, how to create accounts, search for employment opportunities with online job sites and learn how to complete applications. There will be time to discuss industry dos and don’ts and much more. Bring your questions. Register for a Zoom link at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info, 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, Hempstead Public Library, free, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.
WEDNESDAY
ONLINE: BRANDING YOUR BUSINESS
Stony Brook: Henry Bramwell explains what good branding is and why it's an important part of growing a successful business, 9-10:30 a.m., Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at stonybrook.edu/commcms/sbdc, 631-632-9837.
ONLINE: BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA
Freeport: Learn the benefits of the five most popular social media platforms, determine which ones are right for your business, learn how to create content and posts and more, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Freeport Memorial Library, free, register for a Zoom link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.
THURSDAY
ONLINE: ARE YOU READY TO SELL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?
Stony Brook: Christine Curzio discusses how to apply for and save money on your merchant processing, learn money-saving tips from her many years in the credit card processing business, 9-10:30 a.m., Thursday, Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at stonybrook.edu/commcms/sbdc, 631-632-9837.
— Dorothy Guadagno-Levin