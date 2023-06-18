THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

LEARN MARKETING STRATEGIES THAT LEAD TO GREATER SALES

East Meadow: Learn how to develop a marketing plan, perform market research, how to advertise and promote, track results and more, for those who already have a business or are starting a new business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, register, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

TUESDAY

INSTAGRAM MARKETING - PLANNING AND SHARING

Online: Review different apps and strategies to plan batch content and discuss the different tools available on Instagram to utilize in order for posts to reach peak performance for your business, 7 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Online: "Marketing Analysis/Marketing Strategy," is the topic in the third session of this four-part series. Learn how to market your business and the marketing strategies you will need to grow your business, advertising, social media, web presence, networking and strategic alliances are also discussed; for those living with a disability and their family members; 10-11 a.m., presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

THURSDAY

BUILDING YOUR BUSINESS' DIGITAL FOOTPRINT

Online: Learn how to come up with an idea for, market, build, and deliver an online training course, explore the concepts behind “evergreen” content that can serve you year after year by making minor tweaks with far less effort than needing to rebuild a digital product from the ground up, 11 a.m.-noon presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

Gina Tabarus