THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online or phone appointment, 631-924-6400. ​​​​

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

MONDAY

BUSINESS MENTORING SESSIONS

Rockville Centre: SCORE offers mentoring sessions by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd., free, call 516-536-3071 to request an appointment, lakeviewlibrary.org.

TUESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY

Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of businesses, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members; held at noon Tuesday and again on Thursday, presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale State College's Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, eforyou.eventbrite.com, 934-420-2765.

WEDNESDAY

NETWORKING MEETING

Bohemia: LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.

THURSDAY

WHAT BUSINESS OWNERS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WORKERS' COMPENSATION

Online: An overview/refresher of workers' compensation, disability and personal family leave, how to lower premiums and get better claims results as well as be available by phone or email to answer compliance questions and provide guidance, 11 a.m. to noon, presented by Farmingdale State College's Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

Central Islip: Get tips for effective resume writing, giving a great job interview, professional attire during an interview and more, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, 1 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, resident library cardholders can register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.