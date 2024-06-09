THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

TAKING OFF WITH COPILOT

Centereach: Learn about Microsoft 365 co-pilot, the adaptive and interactive AI tool to help with professional tasks, 9-10:30 a.m., Miller Business Center, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

WEDNESDAY

BUILDING CAPACITY WORKSHOP FOR NONPROFITS

Online: Learn about the Lifecycles model that provides the guidance and structure nonprofits need to realize their missions with clarity and sustainability, 9-10:30 a.m., hosted by Miller Business Center, free, register for a link, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

THURSDAY

PROTECTING YOUR LARGEST ASSET... THE BUSINESS

Online: Introduction to the tools available to isolate your business from potential vulnerabilities that include losing employees, mitigating liability and risk, or reducing the drag of taxes on your revenue and balance sheet, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale College, $10, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

BEST BUSINESS PRACTICE FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY

Online: Learn about the different types of business formations, tax and legal requirements, record keeping and employer obligations, for those living with a disability and their family members, 6 p.m., presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale State College's Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

LINKEDIN FUNDAMENTALS

Online: Explore the fundamentals of LinkedIn, learn how to optimize your presence and showcase your expertise to unlock new opportunities and propel your career forward, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION

Hauppauge: Learn about civil service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Labor, 631-853-6600.

— Gina Tabarus