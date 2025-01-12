THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

RETIREMENT OPTIONS FOR SMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS

Glen Head: Explore options available to small-business owners, determine the most tax-efficient strategies available to you, 7-8:30 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., free, register, goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

TUESDAY

RISK MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS SUCCESSION PLANNING

Online: Learn key business planning topics including the kind of retirement plans small businesses can offer and the pros and cons, the intersection of business and personal planning, and thinking about what happens if something happens to you, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by the Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

START A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Online: Learn the various steps required to start your own business, including legal entity structures, partnerships, keeping financial records, insurance, business plan essentials and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, 34 2nd Ave., free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

CAREERS IN OFFSHORE WIND

Centereach: Learn about career opportunities in offshore wind on Long Island, including skilled tradesmen and environmental engineering, open to patrons ages 14 and older, 6:30 p.m., Miller Business Center at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Centers offer free counseling sessions for startups, entrepreneurs and small-business owners, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with outlining a business plan, financing for a small-business owner and more. To schedule an appointment, visit nysbdc.org.