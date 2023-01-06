THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY Jan. 9

RESUME HELP | Amityville

A career counselor provides one-on-one sessions for assistance with writing a resume, career advice, offering letter recommendations, interviewing tricks and job-searching tips, 6 or 7 p.m., Amityville Library, 19 John St., free, register for a 60-minute appointment by email at adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org, include “Resume Help” as the subject line and your full name in the body, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

CAREER COUNSELOR | North Babylon

Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 6-8 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, resident cardholders only, call for an appointment, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders can email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom or phone appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY Jan. 10

ONLINE: RESUME AND COVER LETTER WORKSHOP

Learn the structure, format and design of a resume and cover letters, effective accomplishment statements, highly effective target cover letters, and the function of thank-you letters, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register for a link by email at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

WEDNESDAY Jan. 11

CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE | Sayville

A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative is on-site to assist with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, or offers direction on a new career path, he also helps participants navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, noon, 1 and 2 p.m.,, Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440, ext. 305.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THURSDAY Jan. 12

JOB FAIR | Patchogue

Meet representatives from several industries looking to hire new employees, bring your resume and dress to impress, presented by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 1-3 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 East Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

Jan. 13

SATURDAY Jan. 14

TOASTMASTERS CLUB | East Setauket

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, hosted by Suffolk Toastmasters Club, 10 a.m., Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., free, attend online at us02web.zoom.us/j/82924712496, or attend in-person, 4539.toastmastersclubs.org, 917-689-0906.

Jan. 15