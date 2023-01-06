THE WEEK AHEAD
MONDAY Jan. 9
RESUME HELP | Amityville
A career counselor provides one-on-one sessions for assistance with writing a resume, career advice, offering letter recommendations, interviewing tricks and job-searching tips, 6 or 7 p.m., Amityville Library, 19 John St., free, register for a 60-minute appointment by email at adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org, include “Resume Help” as the subject line and your full name in the body, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.
CAREER COUNSELOR | North Babylon
Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 6-8 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, resident cardholders only, call for an appointment, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.
ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING
Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders can email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom or phone appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.
TUESDAY Jan. 10
ONLINE: RESUME AND COVER LETTER WORKSHOP
Learn the structure, format and design of a resume and cover letters, effective accomplishment statements, highly effective target cover letters, and the function of thank-you letters, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register for a link by email at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.
WEDNESDAY Jan. 11
CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE | Sayville
A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative is on-site to assist with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, or offers direction on a new career path, he also helps participants navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, noon, 1 and 2 p.m.,, Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440, ext. 305.
THURSDAYJan. 12
JOB FAIR | Patchogue
Meet representatives from several industries looking to hire new employees, bring your resume and dress to impress, presented by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 1-3 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 East Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
Jan. 13
SATURDAYJan. 14
TOASTMASTERS CLUB | East Setauket
Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, hosted by Suffolk Toastmasters Club, 10 a.m., Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., free, attend online at us02web.zoom.us/j/82924712496, or attend in-person, 4539.toastmastersclubs.org, 917-689-0906.
Jan. 15