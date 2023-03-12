THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

SEARCHING FOR JOBS ONLINE

Central Islip: Learn how to search for employment online, how to develop and create a powerful resume using Microsoft Word, 7-8 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, centralisliplibrary.org, a library card is required, 631-234-9333.

TUESDAY

WORKSHOP: MAKE THE GOVERNMENT YOUR CUSTOMER

Online: Learn how to prepare for government contracting and make the government your customer in this four-part series, new topic each week, attend all four or pick and choose. "Government Contracting 101," is the first week's topic. Get information on how to become a government contractor with federal, state, city and county governments, including registrations, certifications, and how to look for opportunities, 11 a.m., Tuesdays through April 4, presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

WEDNESDAY

TRANSFERRING AND REBRANDING YOUR JOB SKILLS

Online: Author Valentina Janek shares her experiences of career transition and discusses matching skills to new opportunities, using experience and knowledge to rebrand yourself, creating new goals, effectively moving ahead through challenges and more, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Memorial Library, free, register for a link, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

HOW TO APPLY FOR JOBS

Online: Learn how to use the internet to find that perfect job, how to create accounts, search for employment opportunities with online job sites, complete applications, and more, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

THURSDAY

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

Sayville: Get help with updating your resume, interview skills, best practices for workplace communication and more, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10 a.m., hosted by Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

DIGITAL MARKETING SERIES

Online: A four-part series, new topic each week, attend all four or pick and choose. "What is Pay Per Click Advertising and How Do I Know What to Spend on Ads?" is the second week's topic, learn how and when to scale and how much money to spend on ads, 11 a.m., Thursdays through March 30, presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

AVOIDING SCAMS, CYBER SAFETY AND ID THEFT PREVENTION

Online: A representative from the Better Business Bureau shares tips to help you make sure your information is protected, 9-10:30 a.m., presented by Stony Brook University Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

SATURDAY

JOB FAIR

Hampton Bays: Stony Brook Medicine Clinical Practice Management Plan is recruiting for medical receptionists, registered nurses, medical assistants and licensed practical nurses for their practices on the East End of Long Island, noon, Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave., free, register, hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.