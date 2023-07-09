THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

BUSINESS MENTORING

Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online appointment, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

WRITING A WINNING RESUME

Huntington Station: A human resources professional discusses how to compose and design your resume to help you get the job you want, 7 p.m., South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, register, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

BUSINESS MENTORING SESSIONS

Rockville Centre: SCORE offers mentoring sessions by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd., free, call 516-536-3071 to request an appointment, lakeviewlibrary.org.

ONE-ON-ONE CAREER COACHING

Amityville: A career counselor provides assistance with resume writing, cover letters, career transition and direction advisement, job searching, job market analysis, mock interviewing, interview tips, and more, 6 or 7 p.m., Amityville Public Library, 19 John St., free, register for an appointment in-person or on the phone, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

TUESDAY

JOB FAIR

Port Jefferson Station: Meet with job recruiters and gather information from organizations representing various industries, presented by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 10 a.m., Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register at bit.ly/SCDOL_register, cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

WEDNESDAY

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Online: Learn the basics of setting up a business, paying taxes, keeping financial records, learning about insurance, and the marketing basics as well as how to finance a business and an introduction to a business plan, 7:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Public Library, free, register, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

THURSDAY

RESUME WRITING WORKSHOP

Hauppauge: Learn the most commonly used resume formats, important information to include in each key component of a resume and more, 1 p.m., Suffolk County Department of Labor, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register, bit.ly/SCDOL_register, 631-853-6600.

SATURDAY

CAREER COUNSELOR

North Babylon: Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 10 a.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, residents only may register for an appointment, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.