THE WEEK AHEAD

BUSINESS MENTORING

Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online or phone appointment, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

CAREER COUNSELING

Online: One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a link, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

INTERMEDIATE QUICKBOOKS

Online: Learn additional features including transactions in modules, banking, custom reporting, using asset, liability, and equity accounts, and more, intermediate and advanced computer skills are required, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register for a link, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

TUESDAY

ONE-ON-ONE CAREER COACHING

Amityville: A career counselor provides assistance with resume writing, cover letters, career transition and direction advisement, job searching, job market analysis, mock interviewing, interview tips, and more, 6 or 7 p.m., Amityville Public Library, 19 John St., free, register for an appointment in-person or on the phone, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

WEDNESDAY

EMAIL MARKETING

Online: Learn about the importance of emails and what email can do to power your business, for those who already have a business and others who are starting one, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register for a link, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

INTRO TO CANVA

Online: Learn how to create professional graphics and designs with the graphic design tool Canva, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by The Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., free, register for a link, bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

STRATEGIES TO HELP ENHANCE YOUR JOB SEARCH

Patchogue: Discover how to network effectively, hone your interviewing skills and search/apply for jobs online, presented by AARP, 11 a.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.