THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

TUESDAY

BOOKKEEPING MADE EASY

Online: Learn practical tips and tools to streamline your financial records and gain control over your business finances, 10 a.m., presented by the New York Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, nysbdc.org/training/listtraining.aspx, 718-982-2560.

HOW TO CREATE A WINNING RESUME

Online: Learn powerful techniques to create a resume that stands out to potential employers and how to create, style, and format your resume using MS Word, 6:30 p.m., Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

WEDNESDAY

GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT AND CERTIFICATIONS

Online: Learn how to do business with the government and how to become certified as a woman-owned, minority-owned or disabled veteran-owned business, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9070.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY BASICS

Online: Volunteers from the City Bar Justice Center's Neighborhood Entrepreneur Law Project (NELP) answer questions about what you can protect, the difference between trademarks, copyrights and patents and the limits to your legal rights, 4 p.m., presented by New York Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, nysbdc.org/training/listtraining.aspx, 718-797-0187.

BUSINESS MENTORING

Middle Island: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400, ext. 250.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SATURDAY

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA

Franklin Square: Learn about the benefits of using each social media network, reviews of social media networks, how other businesses are using social media and more, 10 a.m., Franklin Square Public Library, 19 Lincoln Rd., free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.