THE WEEK AHEAD
MONDAY
TUESDAY
BOOKKEEPING MADE EASY
Online: Learn practical tips and tools to streamline your financial records and gain control over your business finances, 10 a.m., presented by the New York Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, nysbdc.org/training/listtraining.aspx, 718-982-2560.
HOW TO CREATE A WINNING RESUME
Online: Learn powerful techniques to create a resume that stands out to potential employers and how to create, style, and format your resume using MS Word, 6:30 p.m., Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT AND CERTIFICATIONS
Online: Learn how to do business with the government and how to become certified as a woman-owned, minority-owned or disabled veteran-owned business, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9070.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY BASICS
Online: Volunteers from the City Bar Justice Center's Neighborhood Entrepreneur Law Project (NELP) answer questions about what you can protect, the difference between trademarks, copyrights and patents and the limits to your legal rights, 4 p.m., presented by New York Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, nysbdc.org/training/listtraining.aspx, 718-797-0187.
BUSINESS MENTORING
Middle Island: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400, ext. 250.
SATURDAY
BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA
Franklin Square: Learn about the benefits of using each social media network, reviews of social media networks, how other businesses are using social media and more, 10 a.m., Franklin Square Public Library, 19 Lincoln Rd., free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.