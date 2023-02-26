THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A BUSINESS PLAN

Review the process of writing a business plan, including finances, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library, free, register for a link, cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

FRANCHISING: IN BUSINESS FOR YOURSELF, NOT BY YOURSELF | Huntington Station

Learn about franchising versus starting a business from scratch, types of franchising arrangements, funding, tools to help select the right franchise, evaluating a franchise and more, bring your questions, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

TUESDAY

ONLINE: WORK ENVIRONMENTS — DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND EQUALITY

Learn more about the basic principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), where it came from and how you can learn the tools to advance your organizational mission and your career, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

SUFFOLK COUNTY JOB FAIR | Holbrook

Bring your resume and dress for success, presented by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10 a.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

LEGAL TUESDAYS: HURT ON THE JOB | Freeport

Find out what to do and what your legal rights are if you are injured on the job, 6-7 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

WEDNESDAY

NETWORKING MEETING | Bohemia

LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.

ONLINE: GREEN BUILDING INCENTIVES

Learn about current incentives for sustainable building on Long Island. Representatives from National U.S. Green Building Council, PSEG LI and National Grid discuss their respective energy efficiency programs available to commercial customers, noon, presented by U.S. Green Building Council, free, register for a link, bit.ly/3xAY8Uv.

ONLINE: STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS

Learn how to navigate the challenges of starting a small business, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.