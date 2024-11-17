THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

SELF-CARE GUIDE TO GROWING YOUR BUSINESS

Centereach: Gain simple tools and strategies to manage stress, create more sustainable work/life balance and achieve your business goals, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

WEDNESDAY

DISABILITY OWNED CONVENING

Online: The National Disability Institute’s Small Business Hub celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship and the power of disability-owned businesses. Network and learn alongside other disability entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial support organizations, policymakers, financial institutions and disability advocates from across the country, 12:30-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, presented by National Disability Institute, free, register, disabilitysmallbusiness.org/event/annual-disability-owned-convening/, email cbolas@ndi-inc.org for information.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND YOUR BUSINESS

Online: Learn how financial statements can help small business owners better understand and manage their business finances, register for a Zoom link, 9 a.m., Wednesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, visit mcplibrary.org for a link, 631-585-9393.

STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS 101

Merrick: Learn the basics of setting up a legal entity, paying taxes, managing finances, marketing and creating a business plan, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., free, library cardholders can register, merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA

Dix Hills: Learn the benefits of using the five most popular social media networks, which networks are right for your business, why social media and email marketing must be used together and more, 7 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, resident cardholders can register, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

HOW TO BE A MORE EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATOR

Oyster Bay: Learn how to be a more effective communicator, strengthen connections and navigate conflict, both professionally and personally, light fare and refreshments served, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Life Enrichment Center, 45 E. Main St., $20, register, visitoysterbay.com, 516-259-1842.

SATURDAY

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA

Franklin Square: Learn the benefits of using the five most popular social media networks, which networks are right for your business, why social media and email marketing must be used together and more, 10 a.m., Saturday, Franklin Square Public Library, 19 Lincoln Rd., free, library cardholders can register, franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

—Gina Tabarus