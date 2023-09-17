THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

BRANDING YOUR BUSINESS

Online: Learn what branding is and why it's important to the success of your business, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

LGBT CAREER FAIR

Hauppauge: Connect with companies looking to recruit and hire from the LGBT community, 3-7 p.m., Hauppauge Center, 125 Kennedy Dr., suite 100, free, register, lgbtnetwork.org/career-fair, 631-665-2300.

WEDNESDAY

HOW TO FORM A BUSINESS ENTITY AND THE BENEFITS OF EACH

Online: Learn the difference and benefits of each business entity, from sole proprietorship to the difference between S and C corporations, 7 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THURSDAY

CYBERATTACK SURVIVAL GUIDE: SCAMS AND IDENTITY THEFT

Online: Learn how to recognize common scams and what you can do to protect your information, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

RESUME AND COVER LETTER WRITING

Westbury: A representative from the Long Island Cares New Paths to Achievement Program answers questions and assists individuals with format, style and how to write a resume that best reflects your strengths and talents, 10 a.m., Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

Brightwaters: Learn how to apply for and obtain a job in today’s workforce, including tips for effective resume writing and job interviews, a Q&A follows, 10 a.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, Suffolk County cardholders can register, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

STARTING A NONPROFIT

Centereach: Learn the upsides and downsides of starting a nonprofit, and important questions to ask before you begin, 7 p.m., Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA

Online: A look at the most popular social media networks, benefits of using each and more, 7 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

SATURDAY

CREATING SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

East Rockaway: Learn how to manage the social media accounts for your business, 10:30 a.m., East Rockaway Public Library, 477 Atlantic Ave., free, register, eastrockawaylibrary.org, 516-599-1664.