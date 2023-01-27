THE WEEK AHEAD
ONGOING
SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING
New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.
MONDAY
STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET | Huntington
Learn the basics of setting up a business, legal entity structures, paying taxes, keeping financial records, insurance, financing and more, bring your questions, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, register, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.
ONLINE: BUSINESS BASICS
Learn the aspects of starting up a business, including legal business distinctions, licensing, budgeting, insurance and taxation, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, free, register for a link, cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.
ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING
Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, for Longwood cardholders only, email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, 631-924-6400.
TUESDAY
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEETING | Brightwaters
Greater Bay Shore Meeting Chamber meets, all are welcome, 7 p.m., Bay Shore/Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., Brightwaters, free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-7003.
LEARN MARKETING STRATEGIES THAT LEAD TO GREATER SALES | North Babylon
Learn about developing a marketing plan, performing market research, pricing, advertising and promotion, internet marketing and tracking results; for those who already have a business and others who are starting a new business; presented by SCORE, 6:30-7:45 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, resident cardholders can register, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.
WEDNESDAY
MEET THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE | East Northport
Meet the East Northport Chamber of Commerce and hear about the events, activities and projects they have planned for the upcoming year,7-9 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Rd., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-2313.
THURSDAY
JOB FAIR | Wyandanch
Learn about the hundreds of job opportunities from Suffolk County companies looking for local talent, bring your resume and dress for success, 1-3 p.m., Wyandanch Library, 14 S. 20th St., free, bit.ly/3XBFaIT, 631-853-6600.