THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

MARKETING BASICS AND STRATEGIES

Port Jefferson: Learn how to market your small business on the internet, develop a marketing plan, perform market research, price, advertise, promote and track your results, presented by SCORE, 6 p.m., Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., free, register, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

JOB SEARCHING

Online: Learn how to conduct a job search and get useful tips, 6 p.m., hosted by Shelter Rock Public Library, free, visit srpl.org for a link, 516-248-7363.

INTERVIEW PREPARATION

East Northport: A review of the most popular job interview questions and strategies to answer effectively and concisely, 7 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Rd., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-2313.

TUESDAY

EMBRACING CHANGE AND FOSTERING INNOVATION

Online: Learn tools and techniques to manage change effectively in your daily work, including tips to help you overcome resistance to change, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

CYBERSECURITY AND YOUR SMALL BUSINESS

Online: Learn the basics of online security and how it applies to your business and customers, including how to identify common digital threats and steps you can take to protect your business, noon, hosted by Baldwin Public Library, free, register for a link, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

THURSDAY

WRITING YOUR BUSINESS PLAN

Online: Learn how to create a successful business plan, explore sample plans to guide your efforts and set your business on the path to success, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, nysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/1019178, 631-632-9837.

SUCCESS THROUGH CERTIFICATION

Online: Learn about government certifications on the federal, state and city levels, part two of a four-part series, 11 a.m., presented by Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

SATURDAY

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

North Babylon: Learn about legal entity structures, paying taxes, keeping financial records, insurance, business plans, marketing and financing, 10 a.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.