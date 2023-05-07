THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

EMAIL MARKETING STRATEGIES TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS

Middle Island: Learn what email marketing is and what it can do for your business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY

BRAND YOURSELF FOR SUCCESS

Online: Panel discussion and networking, learn how personal branding can benefit you and how to develop a strong and authentic brand that reflects who you are and resonates with your audience, 3 p.m., presented by NY Women in Business, free, register for a link, bit.ly/3Vpw6Xd.

ENTREPRENEURS PLAN FOR RETIREMENT DIFFERENTLY

Brentwood: Learn how as a small-business owner you can increase your financial independence through careful consideration of all your options to save and retire, 7:30 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

RESUME AND CAREER ADVISING

Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists with resumes, cover letters and interview skills, offering direction on a new career path to help navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, appointments are held at noon, 1 and 2 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, call 631-589-4440 ext. 305 for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org/events.

TURNING ADVERSITY INTO A CURRICULUM FOR GROWTH

Oyster Bay: Learn strategies for reframing adversity as a source of strength and resilience, part of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business series, 6:30 p.m., The Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay, 45 E. Main St., $20, includes light fare and refreshments, register bit.ly/3Hr6XWt, 516-259-1842.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS

Online: Learn to understand balance sheets, profit-and-loss statements, cash flow, budgets, forecasting, and more, for those who have a business or are thinking of starting one, 7 p.m., hosted by Freeport Memorial Library, free, register for a link, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

THURSDAY

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

Middle Island: Alonzo Cook of the Suffolk County Department of Labor shares tips for effective resume writing and giving a great job interview, a Q&A follows, 10 a.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

HOW TO START A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Online: Learn how to get started launching a business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., hosted by Westhampton Free Library, free, register for a link, westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3555.