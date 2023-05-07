Business

THE WEEK AHEAD

By Gina Tabarusgtabarus@newsday.com

MONDAY

EMAIL MARKETING STRATEGIES TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS

Middle Island: Learn what email marketing is and what it can do for your business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY

BRAND YOURSELF FOR SUCCESS

Online: Panel discussion and networking, learn how personal branding can benefit you and how to develop a strong and authentic brand that reflects who you are and resonates with your audience, 3 p.m., presented by NY Women in Business, free, register for a link, bit.ly/3Vpw6Xd.

ENTREPRENEURS PLAN FOR RETIREMENT DIFFERENTLY

Brentwood: Learn how as a small-business owner you can increase your financial independence through careful consideration of all your options to save and retire, 7:30 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

RESUME AND CAREER ADVISING

Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists with resumes, cover letters and interview skills, offering direction on a new career path to help navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, appointments are held at noon, 1 and 2 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, call 631-589-4440 ext. 305 for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org/events.

TURNING ADVERSITY INTO A CURRICULUM FOR GROWTH

Oyster Bay: Learn strategies for reframing adversity as a source of strength and resilience, part of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business series, 6:30 p.m., The Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay, 45 E. Main St., $20, includes light fare and refreshments, register bit.ly/3Hr6XWt, 516-259-1842.

UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS

Online: Learn to understand balance sheets, profit-and-loss statements, cash flow, budgets, forecasting, and more, for those who have a business or are thinking of starting one, 7 p.m., hosted by Freeport Memorial Library, free, register for a link, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

THURSDAY

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

Middle Island: Alonzo Cook of the Suffolk County Department of Labor shares tips for effective resume writing and giving a great job interview, a Q&A follows, 10 a.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

HOW TO START A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Online: Learn how to get started launching a business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., hosted by Westhampton Free Library, free, register for a link, westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3555.

Gina Tabarus
