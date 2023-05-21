THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only can email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online appointment, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY

JOB FAIR

Medford: Learn about job opportunities from various Suffolk County companies looking for local talent, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, 2-5 p.m., Gordon Heights Fire Department, 23 Hawkins Ave., free, 631-853-6600.

WEDNESDAY

NETWORKING MEETING

Bohemia: LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.

APPLICATIONS OF A.I. IN HEALTH CARE

Online: Learn how PT Practice Intel provides simple intuitive dashboards and automated coaching to reduce your compliance risks and lost revenue as well as save owners and clinic directors time with personalized metrics and education for all your physical therapists, 2 p.m., presented by Hands-On Companies, free, register at bit.ly/42ud7gZ.

THURSDAY

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS TRADE SHOW AND CONFERENCE

Brentwood: More than 250 exhibitors representing Long Island business sectors, presentations, breakout sessions and more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., trade show is free in advance with registration, $10 at the door; also being offered a motivational breakfast, 8-9 a.m. ($40, register), and executive luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ($70, register); hia-li.org, 631-543-5355.

CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION

Hauppauge: Learn about Civil Service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County Labor Department, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register, bit.ly/scdol_register, 631-853-6600.