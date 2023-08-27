THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business advisor. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

BUSINESS MENTORING

Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online or phone appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

WEDNESDAY

STRATEGIES TO HELP ENHANCE YOUR JOB SEARCH SKILLS

Freeport: Learn how to hone your interviewing skills and apply for great jobs online, presented by AARP, 11:30 a.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register by calling 866-740-7588 or at learn.aarp.org/in-person-learning.