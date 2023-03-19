THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

HOW TO START YOUR OWN BUSINESS

Holbrook: Get information on starting your own business, 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, register, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

TUESDAY

LEADERSHIP GROWTH COACHING EVENT

Online: This Powerful Group Coaching (PGC) session can help change your business from the inside out. Learn about group coaching and how highly skilled coaches work with a group of individuals who share common objectives (business owners/ executives/ students) in order to engage the members in an interactive, action-learning environment and guide them to work together to help each individual achieve a specific business outcome, 10 a.m., presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

MAKE THE GOVERNMENT YOUR CUSTOMER SERIES

Online: Learn how to prepare for government contracting in this four-part series. The topic this week is "Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Certification Bootcamp," to help businesses understand if they are eligible for the MWBE certification, what documents are needed and what to expect from the application process, 11 a.m., Tuesdays through April 4, presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

WEDNESDAY

JOB FAIR

Sayville: Presented by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, bring your resume and be ready to meet with representatives from prospective employers, 1 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

THURSDAY

DIGITAL MARKETING SERIES

Online: A four-part series with a new topic each week. This week the topic is "Making Sense of Google Analytics: How Do I Know What is Working and What is Not?" Frank Corrao of Active Web Group explains proper tracking and reviews all the key data points, information on new GA4 tracking will also be covered, 11 a.m., Thursdays through March 30, presented by Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

FRIDAY

TOWN OF ISLIP JOB FAIR

Brentwood: Meet with companies looking to hire for full-time and part-time positions, bring your resume and dress for success, 2 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

SATURDAY

UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS

Greenlawn: Learn how to set up your business finances, budget and forecast changes, with a review of balance sheets, profit and loss statements and cash flow statements, presented by SCORE, 10:30 a.m., Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, free, harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.