THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

MONDAY

UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS

Albertson: Get information on accounting with balance sheets, profit and loss statements, cash flow statements, key bookkeeping accounts, financial budgets and tips for good financial management, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, register to attend in-person or online at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

WEDNESDAY

JOB FAIR

Holbrook: An opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers, bring your resume, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10 a.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

THURSDAY

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Westbury: Learn job preparation skills, resume writing, interview skills, cover letter techniques and how to prepare to find your next career, presented by Molloy University, 6:30 p.m., Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register at westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

FRIDAY

WRITING A WINNING RESUME

Huntington Station: Learn how to create a resume to catch the eye of a potential employer, 7 p.m., Huntington Public Library — Station Branch, 1335 New York Ave., free, library cardholders can register at myhpl.org, 631-421-5053.

SATURDAY

STARTING A BUSINESS

Franklin Square: Learn the basics of setting up a business, legal entity structures, paying taxes, keeping financial records, insurance, business plans, marketing basics and financing, 10 a.m., Franklin Square Public Library, 19 Lincoln Rd., free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.