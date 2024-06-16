THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business advisor. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

TUESDAY

MULTI-CHAMBER NETWORKING

Centereach: Multi-chamber mixer with a guest speaker, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2138, 41 Horseblock Rd., $20, registration required by emailing doreen@middlecountrychamber.com, includes a select food item, cash bar, middlecountrychamber.com, 631-681-8708.

THURSDAY

CFO ROUNDTABLE

Melville: Connect and collaborate on ideas and solutions to issues faced by financial executives to share and benefit from common or similar experiences you face throughout multiple industries, as well as one on one networking, presented by Financial Executives International Long Island, 8-10 a.m., Estee Lauder Companies, 7 Corporate Center Dr., open to qualified prospective members, includes breakfast and refreshments, register, newsday.com/financialexecutives, 973-765-1000.

FRIDAY

NETWORKING: MILLER MORNING

Centereach: An opportunity to connect with local business professionals and entrepreneurs while learning a bit about a relevant business topic, 9 a.m., Miller Business Center at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, millerbusinesscenter.org, 631-585-9393, ext. 133.

—Gina Tabarus