THE WEEK AHEAD
ONGOING
SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING
Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business advisor. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.
MONDAY
BUSINESS MENTORING
Middle Island: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Longwood Library. Library residents only can email askus@longwoodlibrary.org. To register for an online appointment, visit longwoodlibrary.org or call 631-924-6400.
WRITING A WINNING COVER LETTER
Huntington Station: Learn how to develop cover letters that help your job profile stand out so you can land your dream job, 7-8:30 p.m., South Huntington Public Library, free, register at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.
WEDNESDAY
JOB FAIR
Smithtown: The Suffolk County Department of Labor presents an opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers, bring your resume and dress for success, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Smithtown Library, free, smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.
JOB READINESS PROGRAM FOR WOMEN
Holbrook: Gain professional skills, accelerate your job search and build confidence through this four-part training session and networking opportunities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 22, Sachem Public Library, free, email brookhaven@dressforsuccess.org or call 631-451-9127 to register, sachemlibrary.org.
JOB FAIR
Patchogue: Meet and interview with recruiters from Stony Brook Hospital, bring copies of your resume and dress to impress, 1-4 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
THURSDAY
OPTIMIZING YOUR LINKEDIN PROFILE
Cold Spring Harbor: Learn how recruiters use LinkedIn as a sourcing tool to find candidates and how you can design your LinkedIn profile to attract more recruiters of interest, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.