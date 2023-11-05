THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get help on how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. Visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html or call 800-732-7232.

TUESDAY

STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW SERIES: EVALUATING BEST BUSINESS PRACTICES

Online: The NYS Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at the Farmingdale State College SBDC presents a disability accessible four-part webinar series, 10-11 a.m., to learn more about the steps to take to start and grow your business. Free, registration is required, eventbrite.com/e/starting-your-business-what-you-need-to-know-tickets-722845840367?aff=oddtdtcreator, 934-420-2765.

WEDNESDAY

BOCES: THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Online: Discussion on how small businesses can benefit from BOCES and how to become a business partner to one of their programs and how to hire BOCES students, sponsored by Long Island Advancement of Small Business. 8-10 a.m. $25 for non-members, register at liasb.com, 516-473-7202.

THURSDAY

WHAT’S BLOCKING YOU?

Hauppauge: Shifting from Overwhelmed to Overjoyed presented by Joan Gaffney, Founder of ShiftNova Coaching & Advisory and hosted by Suffolk County Women's Business Enterprise Coalition. Explore how to shift perspectives and embrace an empowered mindset that can help you break free from these self-imposed mental barriers. Free, 8-10 a.m., H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans' Memorial Highway, scwbec.org/event, 631-468-7050.

FIT BUSINESS: ASSESSING YOUR COMPANY’S FINANCIAL NEEDS

Online: Learn how to assess your company’s financial status and identify future financial needs, register for a Zoom link, 9-10 a.m., Middle Country Public Library, free, millerbusinesscenter.org/fit-business/, 631-585-9393.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: UNDERSTANDING PATENTS, TRADEMARKS AND COPYRIGHTS

Online: William Salas, Librarian, Patent and Trademark Resource Center, Smithtown Library, will introduce you to the different forms of intellectual property protection and will give you the tools to begin your patent or trademark search using the USPTO website and the Trademark Electronic Search Systems., 9-10:30 a.m. Hosted by the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, calendar.stonybrook.edu, 631-632-9837.

FRIDAY

JOB FAIR

Old Westbury: The NYS Department of Labor and SUNY Old Westbury presents an opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers, bring your resume. Job Fair held 12:30-4 p.m.at SUNY Old Westbury, Main Campus Center Atrium, Off Route 17, Gate A, statistics.labor.ny.gov/career-zone/career-calendar.shtml

— Dorothy Guadagno-Levin