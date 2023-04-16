THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

TUESDAY

JOB FAIR

Selden: The Suffolk County Department of Labor hosts a job fair featuring local companies, bring your resume and dress for success, 10 a.m., Middle Country Public Library — Selden Building, 575 Middle Country Rd., free, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY

Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of businesses to consider, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members; noon Tuesday, or 1 p.m. Wednesday, presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, eforyou.eventbrite.com, 934-420-2765.

GETTING STARTED WITH INDEED

Online: Learn how to create an Indeed account, add your resume, use search techniques, apply for jobs and more, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE AND NETWORKING

Hauppauge: Open discussion, share ideas to help grow your business, presented by the Long Island Advancement of Small Business (LIASB), 7:30-10 a.m., Island Federal Credit, 120 Motor Pkwy., $25 advance, $30 at the door, liasb.com, 516-473-7202.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

STARTING YOUR OWN BUSINESS CAREER EXPLORATION

Online: Hear from a representative from the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center and explore your dream of owning your own business, 10 a.m., hosted by Suffolk County Labor Department, free, register for a link, bit.ly/scdol_register, 631-853-6600.

THURSDAY

HOW TO PLAN FOR RETIREMENT IF YOU HAVE NO PLANS

Online: A financial services professional explains retirement options available to small business owners, 9 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION

Hauppauge: Learn about civil service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County Labor Department, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register, bit.ly/scdol_register, 631-853-6600.

Gina Tabarus