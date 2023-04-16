THE WEEK AHEAD

Business

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

TUESDAY

JOB FAIR

Selden: The Suffolk County Department of Labor hosts a job fair featuring local companies, bring your resume and dress for success, 10 a.m., Middle Country Public Library — Selden Building, 575 Middle Country Rd., free, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY

Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of businesses to consider, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members; noon Tuesday, or 1 p.m. Wednesday, presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, eforyou.eventbrite.com, 934-420-2765.

GETTING STARTED WITH INDEED

Online: Learn how to create an Indeed account, add your resume, use search techniques, apply for jobs and more, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE AND NETWORKING

Hauppauge: Open discussion, share ideas to help grow your business, presented by the Long Island Advancement of Small Business (LIASB), 7:30-10 a.m., Island Federal Credit, 120 Motor Pkwy., $25 advance, $30 at the door, liasb.com, 516-473-7202.

STARTING YOUR OWN BUSINESS CAREER EXPLORATION

Online: Hear from a representative from the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center and explore your dream of owning your own business, 10 a.m., hosted by Suffolk County Labor Department, free, register for a link, bit.ly/scdol_register, 631-853-6600.

THURSDAY

HOW TO PLAN FOR RETIREMENT IF YOU HAVE NO PLANS

Online: A financial services professional explains retirement options available to small business owners, 9 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION

Hauppauge: Learn about civil service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County Labor Department, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register, bit.ly/scdol_register, 631-853-6600.

