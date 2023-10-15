THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

MARKETING TO THE GOVERNMENT

Farmingdale: Businesses learn how the government buys, how to communicate their value to particular government agencies as well as how to be a proactive bidder and learn about government contracting opportunities before they become public, part of the Selling to the Government series, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, $20, register for a link at farmindale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

WEDNESDAY

JOB FAIR

Riverhead: Meet recruiters from businesses all over Long Island with current job opportunities, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, 1 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., free, riverheadlibrary.org, for information call 631-853-6600.

FROM EMPLOYEE TO ENTREPRENEUR

Online: Learn about the entrepreneurial philosophy and get a realistic overview of what self-employment entails, topics include personality and assets assessments, goal-setting, the initial steps in forming a business and more, 6 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register for a link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

JOB INTERVIEWS: IMPRESS AND ACHIEVE SUCCESS (PART 2)

Online: Learn how to effectively prepare yourself before and during a job interview, as well as what you can do afterward to increase your chances of getting hired in the second part of this two-part series, 7 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, free, register for a link at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

THURSDAY

CAREER WORKSHOP

Westbury: Discussion on the goals and importance of an interview. Learn effective tools in preparation for the interview process, the appropriate communication skills, behavior, and dress code for an interview, as well as what to do after an interview, 10 a.m., Westbury Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP

East Northport: A Suffolk County labor specialist provides assistance with resume writing, interviewing and etiquette, as well as an overview of the services the Suffolk County Department of Labor offers, bring your resume and questions, mock interviews will be conducted if time permits, 1 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Rd., free, nenpl.org, 631-261-2313.