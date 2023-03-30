Wall Street bonuses fall 26% to $176,700 on average 

Bonuses earned last year by Wall Street employees fell 26% to $176,700 on average as rising interest rates and fears of a recession reduced the fees collected by securities firms, according to a report released on Thursday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

He said an estimated $33.7 billion in bonuses were paid between December and this month for work performed in 2022. That compared with a record $42.7 billion in bonuses for 2021.

The year-over-year decline of 21% in the total paid out was the largest since the 2007-09 recession. It also represents a near reversal of the gains seen in 2020 and 2021, when the economy also was briefly in recession due to the coronavirus but the stock markets soared.

“A 26% decline [between 2021 and 2022] brings the average bonus closer to what financial employees received prior to the pandemic,” said DiNapoli, a Democrat from Great Neck Plaza. “While lower bonuses affect income tax revenues for the state and city, our economic recovery does not depend solely on Wall Street.”

DiNapoli cited important sectors of the metropolitan area and state economies — construction, retail, restaurants and the tourism sector — that have yet to fully bounce back to their pre-pandemic level. They "must continue to improve for the city and state to fully recover," he said in a statement.

Securities industry bonuses typically boost the Long Island economy because they go toward the purchase of second homes on the East End, high-end automobiles, boats and other luxury items, and private school tuition for children.

About 20% of Island residents are employed by New York City-based firms, many of them on Wall Street, according to research by the Long Island Association business group and the Center for an Urban Future in Manhattan.