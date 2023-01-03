Westfield South Shore, Conn. malls sell for $196 million

A Paris-based real estate company has sold its second Long Island mall in two years, as it continues to try to reduce its debt by unloading its U.S. retail properties.

Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore and Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut were sold by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for $196 million Friday, URW said in a statement Tuesday. Namdar Realty Group, a Great Neck-based commercial real estate investment firm, was the buyer.

URW could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Since URW also sold Sunrise Mall in Massapequa in 2020, it no longer has ownership of any Long Island properties.

Built in 1963, Westfield South Shore is 1.2 million square feet in size.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The mall is 89% leased, according to URW’s statement. It has 68 stores and 28 restaurants, according to its website. Anchor tenants include Macy’s, JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Australia-based Westfield Corp. bought the Bay Shore property, then known as South Shore Mall, from Macy’s Acquiring Corp. in 1986. In 2005, Westfield bought Sunrise Mall in Massapequa from the Muss-Tankoos Corp.

In 2017, French property investor Unibail-Rodamco bought Westfield, which then owned 35 shopping centers and malls in the United States and Britain, forming Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

The largest mall operator in Europe, URW announced in the spring that it would be reducing its debt by selling its U.S. malls.

“Following the completion of its comprehensive deleveraging program, which includes the radical reduction of financial exposure to the U.S. in 2022 and 2023, URW will emerge" focused on its European "portfolio of high-quality, high-performing assets located in the continent’s wealthiest cities and catchment areas,” the company announced in March.

In December 2020, URW sold Sunrise Mall in Massapequa to Sunrise Mall Holdings LLC, a joint venture led by Manhattan-based real estate investment trust Urban Edge Properties, for $29.7 million, a steep decline from the $143 million the property sold for in 2005.

This is a developing story.