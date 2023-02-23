White House lowers mortgage insurance premiums for FHA loans

Long Island homebuyers who use federally insured mortgages will save on their mortgage payments under a policy change the White House announced on Wednesday.

The Federal Housing Administration, which insures loans to homebuyers with smaller down payments, said it will lower the amount it charges annually for mortgage insurance by three-tenths of a percentage point to 0.55% of the total mortgage amount, effective March 20.

For example, a Long Islander buying a home for $500,000, with a 10% down payment and a $450,000 mortgage would save $1,350 a year — over $100 a month —because of the lower premium. Their annual cost for mortgage insurance would be $2,475, or 0.55% of the mortgage.

In November, the federal government raised the maximum amount for an FHA-insured mortgage on Long Island over $1 million for the first time, to $1,089,300.

Long Islanders looking to purchase their first home have faced steep price increases in the years following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year they saw mortgage rates double, which significantly increases monthly housing payments. A shortage of homes for sale has kept prices high despite higher mortgage rates, which typically lead to lower prices.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FHA loans help buyers who might not qualify based on their finances for other types of mortgages. Mortgage insurance protects lenders if a borrower fails to keep making payments on the home loan. Borrowers with certain credit scores can qualify for loans with a down payment of as little as 3.5% of the sale price.

Among U.S. home sales, nearly 12.5% of purchases in the third quarter of 2022 were made using an FHA-insured mortgage, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Biden administration noted more than 80% of FHA borrowers are first-time buyers.

Non-white borrowers make up a greater share of FHA loan recipients than other types of loans. In 2021, non-white borrowers made up 49% of FHA purchase loan recipients compared with 34% of purchase loan recipients across all loan types, according to the latest data available from the nonprofit Urban Institute.

The policy change was cheered by mortgage bankers who had supported lowering mortgage insurance premiums.

“The lower premiums will expand homeownership opportunities by lowering mortgage payments for qualified FHA borrowers, providing critical relief from the steep rise in mortgage rates and home prices just in time for the spring buying season,” Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington D.C, said in a statement. “This will especially help minority homebuyers and low- and moderate-income households who are predominantly served by FHA loans.”

Broeksmit noted that the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, which the federal government uses to guarantee the loans, is in strong financial position. The White House said the fund’s reserves are more than five times the level required by Congress.