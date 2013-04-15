Wingate hotel in Brentwood to be renovated

The Wingate by Wyndham hotel in Brentwood has stopped taking reservations for wedding parties as it goes through a "strategic realignment," the franchise operator said Monday. The hotel is one of two on Long Island owned by Able Management Group Inc. in Plainview.

"The hotel will undergo renovations," said Viral Patel, a managing member of Able Management. "We won't be able to accommodate certain groups in the future."

Couples seeking to use space at the 110-room hotel on Crooked Hill Road are being redirected to the franchise operator's Holiday Inn in Plainview.

Patel said the hotel would continue to operate, was not in financial trouble and was not being sold. He declined to elaborate on the nature, extent or timing of the renovations.

The hotel could change franchise affiliations, he said.

"We have some business offers that are good for the future of the company," he said. "We're exploring several options right now that are on the table -- it's just a business decision."

Parsippany, N.J.-based Wyndham Worldwide Corp. licenses franchises to independent operators under several different brands including Ramada, Howard Johnson and Super 8. A Wyndham spokeswoman said that because the Brentwood hotel was independently owned and operated, any questions should be directed to its owner.