Winner: Lynda A. Moran

Lynda A. MoranExecutive director

Lynda A. Moran of East Islip recently received the 2011 Small Business Award from the Town of Islip's Economic Development Commission based on her efforts providing "cultural excellence" to Long Islanders for the past 35 years. Moran is executive director of the Islip Arts Council, which offers 70 free programs to residents, most notably the Long Island Philharmonic's free annual concert at Heckscher State Park in East Islip. She also manages the Islip Art Museum and helped established the council's School of Cultural Arts.