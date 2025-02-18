Some LI businesses see boost in traffic, sales as students take a break for winter

As Long Island parents try to keep their kids entertained this winter break, some local businesses said they are gearing up for what is one of their biggest bumps in foot traffic and sales for the year.

Businesses that offer indoor activities such as entertainment centers, go-kart tracks or museums said this week is vital for their operations, with one business seeing as much as a 15% to 20% boost in sales. Historically, the midwinter break has been a reprieve for businesses whose foot traffic slows dramatically after the holiday season.

“It’s our best week of the year,” said Keith Handler, owner of Urban Air Trampoline and Amusement Park in Lake Grove.

“It’s bigger for us than spring break, mostly because of the weather," he said.

Temperatures on Long Island dropped below freezing Monday and are forecast to stay there through Friday, according to the National Weather Service's Upton office.

Handler’s Urban Air franchise location, an indoor entertainment center with zip lines, bumper cars and a rock-climbing wall, faces less competition during winter break as the cold weather makes outdoor activities less enticing.

“Last year, we had somewhere around 11,000 people come through the door that week,” said Handler, whose business normally brings in a third of that. Park tickets range from $19.99 for smaller children up to $44.99 for the full package.

Local tourism experts said the week of the Presidents Day holiday, when many elementary through high school students get a break, represents a prime opportunity for some businesses as parents try to find child-appropriate activities while trying to not break the bank.

“We definitely hear directly from the businesses that anytime there is a holiday from the schools, they see an uptick,” said Kristen Reynolds, president and CEO of Discover Long Island.

Higher traveling costs during the week keep some families close to home, yielding increased revenue for businesses, Reynolds said.

“Our attractions are very savvy,” she said. “They know when they need to take advantage of the demand.”

Local economists said businesses offering novel experiences are most likely to benefit, though retailers and restaurants often see a boost.

“From a Long Island perspective, it does get very busy at some of those experiential outlets, including everything from trampoline parks to rock climbing,” said Steven Kent, an economics professor at Molloy University's business school.

Kent, who formerly led Goldman Sachs' leisure analysis group, said winter break has historically served as a financial boon following a post-holiday season spending drop.

At the Center For Science Teaching & Learning in Rockville Centre, the break is so critical coming out of the “quiet” months of January and February, that the organization offers day camp services for parents who work during the week.

“We have learned that we need to, both as a business and as an organization on a mission, develop ways to take advantage of school vacations,” said Ray Ann Havasy, president and founder of the center. Visitor numbers usually double during the week, Havasy said.

Bryan DeLuca, executive director of the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, said school vacations are paramount in keeping the nonprofit above water.

“Traditionally, we rely heavily on when the kids are out of school no matter what the break is,” DeLuca said. “It’s vital.”

“It’s important that these breaks be robust and healthy with high traffic," DeLuca said.

“Jungle” Bob Smith, owner of Jungle Bob’s Reptile World in Selden, a pet store specializing in snakes, lizards, poison dart frogs and other critters, said his business is already up 15% to 20% over last week.

“When the kids are off from school we have a destination pet store,” said Smith, whose shop has over 100 animals in tanks and cages on display.

While customers often come in to browse, this week is often when parents decide to buy their child’s first pet, he said.