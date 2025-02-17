NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Winds gusting to 50 mph expected into Monday night

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Long Island remains under a wind advisory Monday with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued the wind advisory Sunday at 6 p.m. that will expire Monday at 6 p.m. 

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, about 1,000 PSEG customers were without power, according to the PSEG Long Island website. Crews were working to restore service, the website said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

