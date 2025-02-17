Long Island forecast: Winds gusting to 50 mph expected into Monday night

Long Island remains under a wind advisory Monday with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued the wind advisory Sunday at 6 p.m. that will expire Monday at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, about 1,000 PSEG customers were without power, according to the PSEG Long Island website. Crews were working to restore service, the website said.

