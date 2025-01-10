Job-scam text messages seeing 'sharp spike'

Texts that dangle the promise of online work but are really scams “have increased massively,” according to the Federal Trade Commission.

These job-scam texts, nonexistent a few years ago, saw a “sharp spike” in the past year, the FTC says. The scam begins with a text or a message on WhatsApp offering work if the recipient completes tasks on various subjects such as giving ideas on product marketing. The scammer pays the recipient a small amount of money to win their trust.

But the cybercriminals then ask the recipient to pay a fee to access the next set of tasks with the promise it will lead to a lucrative job. When that happens, the victim’s “money is lost for good,” the FTC says.

Fashion statement

When many people think of buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans, the image of cash-strapped young consumers comes to mind. But BNPL app Klarna is partnering with Bergdorf Goodman to roll out an installment payment plan for items bought at the high-end clothing store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue or its website. Like other BNPL plans, the Bergdorf purchases can be spread over four interest-free installments.

Streaming killed the video star

The convenience of streaming continues to cut into DVD and Blu-ray sales. Credit: Getty Images / Aliaksandr Litviniuk

DVD players are heading the way of 8-track cartridge players. LG, one of the few electronics makers that still sells Blu-ray / DVD players, will no longer manufacture the devices. The popularity of streaming has squeezed DVD sales, with Best Buy pulling DVDs from its stores last year and streaming giant Netflix, which began as a DVD seller, ending its disc rental service in 2023.

Lost and found

British Airways has started incorporating Apple AirTags in its luggage-handling system, saying it expects the new tool to lower costs and more quickly locate wayward bags that have the devices on the luggage. British Airways joins Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines in using the service. The carriers signed on after Apple added a feature in November allowing iPhone users to share the location of their AirTags. — BLOOMBERG NEWS