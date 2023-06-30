Job quitters seek bigger paychecks

With inflation heating up, the “Great Resignation” is not cooling down. A new survey from professional-services provider PricewaterhouseCoopers found 26% of workers are seeking new jobs, up from 19% last year, in large part because “inflationary challenges” are forcing them to find a job that pays more.

The survey noted that only 38% of workers had money left over after paying monthly bills, down from 47% last year. In an attempt to make ends meet, 21% have two or more jobs, a trend most common among minorities and Gen Z.

The survey also found “stark demographic disparities” when it comes to artificial intelligence. Younger workers believe A.I. will have an impact on their careers — a view not shared by older workers.

Apple unveils new concert features

On the Apple Music app, users can access set lists and other information on concert tours, similar to features offered by Spotify. Credit: Apple

Apple is raising the volume in its competition with Spotify and Google, adding two features aimed at concertgoers. On its Apple Music app, users can access set lists and other information on concert tours, similar to features offered by Spotify. And Apple Maps — a direct competitor to Google’s Maps — is adding a function allowing music lovers to browse upcoming concerts in 10 cities, including New York.

Cadillac hits the gas on Escalade EV

Cadillac is set to unveil the all-electric Escalade IQ, its first full-sized EV. Credit: General Motors

Cadillac is set to unveil what it hopes will be the Cadillac of EVs. The luxury carmaker announced it will reveal the all-electric Escalade IQ at an event in Manhattan on Aug. 9. While Cadillac already produces the mid-size Lyriq electric vehicle, the Escalade IQ will be its first full-sized EV. Cadillac expects the Escalade IQ to be available sometime this year but hasn’t revealed any pricing information.

Musk’s SpaceX worth $150 billion

Elon Musk's SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the closely held company's valuation to about $150 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Credit: SPACEX via EPA

Elon Musk's SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the closely held company's valuation to about $150 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The Hawthorne, California-based company dominates the market for commercial space launches for private-sector customers as well as for NASA and is considered the most valuable startup in the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS