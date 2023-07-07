Yellen's visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms

BEIJING — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in November and agreed to improve relations between the world’s biggest economies and major trading partners. But neither government has shown willingness to make major policy changes.

“We hope the United States takes concrete actions to create a favorable environment for the healthy development of economic and trade relations,” the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement Friday.

It expressed hope for “the realization of mutual benefit and win-win results” but did not suggest possible Chinese concessions.

Yellen's visit follows one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Xi last month in Beijing in an encounter that lasted just 30 minutes.

Here’s a look at some areas of contention.