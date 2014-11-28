Your Finance: Couples retiring separately may face challenges

A growing number of couples are planning to retire separately.

For some, job loss or disability has forced the decision; for others, age disparity (men are three years older than their wives, on average) has played a role.

The closing gender gap in earning power is another factor, says Richard Johnson, director of the program on retirement policy at the Urban Institute, an independent research group. As women bring home bigger paychecks, "we're seeing more of them staying in the labor force after their husbands retire."

Staggering retirement dates allows each of you to choose the date that works best for your career -- say, to get the full value of a pension. The one-two approach also allows the retired spouse to take stock and prepare for when both are out of the workforce.

And watching one spouse make the transition to retired life can help the other spouse navigate those waters when the time comes.

Retiring separately also involves challenges, including negotiating financial and personal priorities and adapting to new roles. All that can be tricky, given that about one-third of couples disagree about how they will spend their time in retirement, according to a 2013 Fidelity study.

One potential source of conflict: The difference between two incomes and one can be a shocker, especially if the retired spouse pursues an expensive hobby or travels. In that case, discussing the costs up front with the working spouse and carving out money in the budget for a "playcheck" is crucial, says Stephen Oliver, who specializes in retirement planning at Manhattan Ridge Advisors, in New York City. "You need to discuss what your life is going to look like. No one likes surprises."

When each spouse claims Social Security is another issue. If you delay to age 70 to collect, you receive a benefit equal to 132 percent of what you were due at full retirement at the age of 66. But waiting to claim doesn't make sense for everyone. If you need the money now or don't expect to live for many more years, claiming at 66 or even as soon as you're eligible at age 62 (for a reduced benefit) is the logical choice. Or your reason for claiming might be more personal.

Gil Armour, a certified financial planner in San Diego, says that when his wife, Karen, retired at age 66, she wanted to keep contributing to the family income. She claimed her benefit, which replaces her part-time income almost exactly. Armour plans to work several more years (he's 63) and wait until 70 to take Social Security.