Zip Aviation Welcomes Back a Member of its fleet

Zip Aviation's Bell Jet Ranger 206B has received new upgrades and an engine overhaul and is now available for tours and charters.

Zip Aviation re-entered their Bell Jet Ranger 206B into service at their Downtown Manhattan (New York City) Heliport. The Bell Jet Ranger 206B, or known as 99ZA, has received many new upgrades just in time for the summer season. 99ZA's Turbine engine was overhauled by Aeromaritime, making it like new.

The ship was then sent up to Reese Aviation in Newburgh, NY and re-painted to match the rest of Zip Aviation's black and yellow fleet . With interior paneling and the installation of new leather seating this ship is ready for premium voyage.

Along with the Bell Jet Ranger 206B, Zip Aviation uses Bell 407 helicopters. Larger than the two-blade and four passenger Ranger, the 407 features a four blade and a six passenger cabin. According to Zip Aviation’s website, the range the two helicopters favors the Ranger (374 nautical miles) over the 407 (300 nautical miles). The smaller aircraft allows former economical tours and charters. Speed, however, favors the 407 at 140 knots over the 100 knots outputted by the Ranger.

Zip Aviation helicopters are used for Tours around New York and allow you to arrive in style via Charters that will take passengers to the Hamptons, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. or other destinations. For more information and easy booking visit http://zipaviation.com



