'Zoom gloom' blurring self-image

How do you get ready for a video conference? If you’re like many, your preconference preparation includes turning on the “touch-up my appearance” option on your software.

About half of regular video conferencing users always activate image-enhancing options, according to a new study in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. And 67% said they looked at their own image more often than they looked at the speakers.

This hyper focus on self-image can lead to what researchers termed “Zoom dysmorphia,” where people are so depressed about self-perceived flaws in their appearance they consider cosmetic surgery. The study said video conference attendees were often aghast at “dark circles under eyes, nose and lips” and fixated on how their hair looked.

Bitcoin 2025: ‘More growth, less frenzy’

Last year was a bonanza for bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency breaking through the $100,000 barrier on its way to a yearly gain of 125%. Fidelity Investments says bitcoin will continue to grow in 2025 as “more nation-states, central banks, sovereign wealth funds and government treasuries” establish cryptocurrency positions. But Fidelity cautions mass adoption “will likely take decades,” so speculators hoping for “another frenzy” in 2025 may be disappointed.

EV adoption stuck in neutral

Consulting firm Deloitte says more than half of U.S. motorists say they prefer using a gas-powered vehicle over an EV. Credit: Getty Images

Electric vehicle adoption is still not in the fast lane. Consulting firm Deloitte says only 5% of U.S. motorists want their next car to be a fully battery-powered EV, about the same as last year. Meanwhile, 62% preferred a traditional gas-powered vehicle and 26% wanted a hybrid gas/electric vehicle. Top concerns about EVs were driving range, time to charge and the cost of the car.

Happy holiday for online retailers

U.S. e-commerce spending rose 9% to a record $241 billion over the holiday period, sparked by widespread discounts, according to data from Adobe. More than half of the total spent during the last two months of the year was on electronics, apparel and home goods, Adobe reported, while groceries and cosmetics posted the sharpest growth rates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS