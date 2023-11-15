1 1/2 cups pecans

2 cups flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons water

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

6 tablespoons powdered sugar







1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper.



2. Place the pecans in a food processor and process until they are finely chopped. Combine the chopped nuts, flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon and salt in a medium-size mixing bowl; set aside.



3. Cream together the butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat the water and vanilla into the butter mixture. Stir in the nut-flour mixture until just combined.



4. Measure out exact tablespoonfuls of dough and roll them between your palms to form balls. Place the balls on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving 1½ inches between each cookie. Bake the cookies until they are cooked through but not dry, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove the cookies with a metal spatula to a wire rack to cool.



5. Place the powdered sugar in a shallow bowl. When the cookies are completely cooled, roll each one in sugar to coat. Chocolate and cinnamon Mexican wedding cookies will keep in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days.

Makes about 3 dozen cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.