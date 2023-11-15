Christmas tree cheesecake pops.

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

One 7-inch round frozen cheesecake

6 ounces green candy melts

2 ounces white candy melts

Sprinkles, nonpareils, and other sugar decorations

4 small candy canes, broken into 1-inch lengths



1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the cheesecake into 8 wedges.



2. Place the green candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until half-melted. Stir until smooth. Spread a thin layer over the frozen cheesecake triangles and place back on the baking sheet.



3. Place the white candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until half-melted Stir until smooth. Dip a fork into the bowl and then one at a time, wave over each cheesecake triangle and then decorate with sprinkles, nonpareils and other sugars.



4. Gently press a candy cane piece into the short end of the triangle and glue it in place with a little bit of meted white chocolate. Freeze until firm and then drape with plastic and keep frozen until serving, up to 3 days.

Makes 8 pops. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.