Classic sugar cookies

For the cookies:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

Royal icing for decoration

Colored sugar or sprinkles for decoration

For the icing:

2 tablespoons meringue powder

5 tablespoons warm water

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Food coloring

Colored sugar or sprinkles

1. Make the cookies: Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat together with an electric mixer on medium until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Beat in flour and salt on low until dough is smooth.

2. Divide dough into two portions. Press each into a 5-inch disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 days.

3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper.

4. Place candies in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade and process until finely ground. Transfer candy to a small bowl.

5. Working with one dough disk at a time, knead the disk a few times on a lightly floured work surface to soften it. Roll dough into a 1/4-inch thickness on a lightly floured countertop. Turn the dough often, loosening it from the countertop with a large offset spatula, to prevent sticking.

6. Cut into desired shapes and place on lined baking sheets. Refrigerate the scraps.

7. Bake until cookies are firm and golden around the edges, about 10 minutes. Slide entire parchment sheet with cookies onto a wire rack and let cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough disks and then with the chilled scraps, using fresh parchment paper each time.

8. Make the icing: Whisk together meringue powder and water in a large bowl until frothy. Add confectioners’’ sugar, whisk, and then beat with an electric mixer on high until smooth and shiny, 3 to 5 minutes.

9. Divide icing into small bowls and stir a drop or two of food coloring into each bowl, stirring to incorporate. Use a small spatula or craft stick to spread icing on cookies and then decorate with sprinkles. Alternatively, Place icing in a pastry bag fitted with a small plain tip and pipe it decoratively onto cookies. Let cookies stand until icing is set, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, between sheets of parchment to protect decoration, for up to 3 days.

Makes about 35 three-inch cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.