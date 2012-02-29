LI's only Rolls dealership gets a makeover

Long Island's only Rolls-Royce and Bentley dealership has completed renovations to its building in Jericho and is planning a ceremonial grand opening in April, when many of its well-heeled clients return from their winter homes in Florida.

Owner Antoine Dominic, a newcomer to the auto retailing business, says he acquired the Rolls franchise about four months ago from another Nassau County dealership and has been selling cars since then in his facility, at 115 South Service Rd. in Jericho.

He said he spent about $1 million on renovations. The location had housed a Bentley dealership, whose Bentley franchise Dominic also acquired.

A Rolls spokesman said Dominic's showroom is larger by a factor of three or four than most Rolls dealerships in North America, able to display 16 cars in the section reserved for Rolls. A second section of the showroom displays Bentleys, and a third is reserved for a franchise being acquired that Dominic won't name.

The franchises are owned by Dominic's Bespoke Motor Group and do business as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Long Island and Bentley Long Island. Dominic had been president and chief executive of Excel Technology, an East Setauket company that manufactured laser systems and electro-optical components. He said he sold that business.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dominic said the 65,000- square-foot building, where he employs about 40, also houses a service department with more than 20 bays.

Rolls-Royce models begin at $246,500, according to the auto information website edmunds.com. Bentleys start at $184,200.

As of April, there were 785 Bentleys and 288 Rolls-Royces registered on Long Island, according to data compiled for Newsday by R.L. Polk & Co.

Polk said in a more recent report that 57 new Bentleys and 20 new Rolls-Royces were registered on the Island last year, representing an increase of nine Bentleys but a decline of seven Rolls.