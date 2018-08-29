AAA, Consumer Reports experts weigh in on right vehicles for LI

Long Islanders have to deal with a variety of conditions when driving, whether it be traffic, bad weather or long commutes, so choosing the right vehicle to navigate these obstacles can seem daunting.

Car experts from AAA and Consumer Reports recently outlined key factors impacting Long Islanders' car-heavy culture, including commuting times, weather and gas prices, to help residents find their perfect commuting companion.

Fuel economy ranked high with both experts, especially with gas in Nassau and Suffolk counties currently averaging near $3 a gallon, according to a recent AAA survey.

“[Fuel economy] seems to be at the top of the list of a lot of drivers these days,” Robert Sinclair, manager of media relations for AAA New York and New Jersey said. “Long Island, out of its own name, you encounter part of the problem – it’s long.”

Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports’ track center in Connecticut, agreed.

“Certainly fuel economy is weighted very highly in Consumer Reports scoring of cars, but for someone who is commuting long distances like Long Islanders are, or potentially sitting in traffic, the fuel economy becomes more important simply from an aspect of you don’t have to stop as often."

Another factor for local drivers is dealing with the winter weather and unpredictable storms. Sinclair recommended driving an all-wheel drive car, particularly one with high clearance, if driving a lot in the winter months.

“There’s greater need not to have front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive,” Sinclair said. “I see people slip sliding away with front-wheel drive cars and persons in all-wheel drive cars are going around them like they’re standing still, because they are. The all-wheel drive offers a higher level of mobility in bad weather.”

He took his suggestion a step further for those who need to get around no matter how much snow falls, recommending all-wheel drive vehicles with ground clearance.

“I have a pickup truck, the reason is snow," Sinclair said. "It’s not only got all-wheel drive, but high ground clearance to deal with heavy snow.”

Stockburger also recommended all-wheel drive vehicles for winter weather, but with one big, cost-saving caveat.

“If you’re kind of in the middle and can call in on a snow day... one of the best bangs for your buck is winter tires," she said. "They absolutely provide extra traction in snow and can transform any car — front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive — into a more capable winter car, so that’s a good tip."

Sinclair also recommended cars with a diesel engine, especially for Long Islanders heading out on the parkways, noting that diesel engines tend to have more torque, which provides better acceleration.

“Most of our roads predate modern transportation engineering, particularly the Southern State and the Northern State [parkways], which have notoriously short on-ramps," Sinclair said. On-ramps are for accelerating up to the highway speed, and with them being so short, you need a vehicle that has good acceleration."

Finally, Stockburger noted that it was important for Long Islanders to find a balance between fuel economy and vehicle size, particularly with regard to carrying a family and cargo around — virtual necessities in a suburban setting like Long Island.

A hatchback, in particular, is likely to meet that sweet spot of fuel economy, practicality and safety, Sinclair added. Station wagons, for example, are structurally stronger in the back than their four-door sedan brethren, he said.

Sinclair also recommended that those looking for a car go with a hatchback model, for practical, safety and even performance reasons.

"If you want a small car with high mileage, make it a station wagon," he said. "It’s been my choice five times."